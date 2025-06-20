Earnings Outlook For Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-06-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Jerash Holdings (US) will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

The announcement from Jerash Holdings (US) is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.09% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Jerash Holdings (US)'s past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 0 0.08 -0.09 EPS Actual 0 0.05 -0.11 -0.25 Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Jerash Holdings (US) Share Price Analysis

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) were trading at $3.27 as of June 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

