June 20, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Jerash Holdings (US)

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-06-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Jerash Holdings (US) will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

The announcement from Jerash Holdings (US) is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.09% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Jerash Holdings (US)'s past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate -0.01 0 0.08 -0.09
EPS Actual 0 0.05 -0.11 -0.25
Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Jerash Holdings (US) Share Price Analysis

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) were trading at $3.27 as of June 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Jerash Holdings (US) visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

JRSH Logo
JRSHJerash Holdings (US) Inc
$3.321.53%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
55.15
Growth
12.50
Quality
Not Available
Value
85.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved