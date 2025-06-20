Earnings Preview: KB Home

KB Home KBH will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-06-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate KB Home to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23.

The market awaits KB Home's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.10, leading to a 5.21% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at KB Home's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.59 2.44 2.05 1.80 EPS Actual 1.49 2.52 2.04 2.15 Price Change % -5.0% 5.0% -5.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of KB Home's Stock

Shares of KB Home were trading at $50.62 as of June 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on KB Home

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding KB Home.

Analysts have provided KB Home with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $63.56, suggesting a potential 25.56% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Champion Homes, Cavco Indus and Meritage Homes, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Champion Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $83.67, suggesting a potential 65.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cavco Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $550.0, suggesting a potential 986.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Meritage Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $76.33, suggesting a potential 50.79% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Champion Homes, Cavco Indus and Meritage Homes, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity KB Home Neutral -5.18% $282.82M 2.67% Champion Homes Neutral 10.72% $152.45M 2.37% Cavco Indus Neutral 21.00% $116.12M 3.42% Meritage Homes Neutral -7.17% $302.38M 2.38%

Key Takeaway:

KB Home ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. KB Home is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into KB Home's Background

KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction in the United States. The company builds single-family homes and communities across different geographical segments which include the West Coast which also derives the majority of the revenue, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company operates in several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. It also invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities and is also engaged in financial services operations which includes providing mortgage banking services through its joint venture with a third party.

Understanding the Numbers: KB Home's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: KB Home's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.18%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.82%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KB Home's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.44.

