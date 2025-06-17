June 17, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: LiveOne's Quarterly Earnings

LiveOne LVO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-06-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LiveOne will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

LiveOne bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 3.66% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at LiveOne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 -0.01
EPS Actual -0.06 -0.02 -0.02 -0.03
Price Change % -4.0% 4.0% 0.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of LiveOne's Stock

Shares of LiveOne were trading at $0.864 as of June 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Overview
