A Glimpse of Digital Turbine's Earnings Potential

Digital Turbine APPS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-06-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Digital Turbine will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

The announcement from Digital Turbine is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 96.46% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Digital Turbine's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.06 0.03 0.07 EPS Actual 0.13 0.05 0.07 0.12 Price Change % 96.0% -45.0% 62.0% -17.0%

Performance of Digital Turbine Shares

Shares of Digital Turbine were trading at $4.98 as of June 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 224.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

