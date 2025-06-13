Examining the Future: ReNew Energy Glb's Earnings Outlook

ReNew Energy Glb RNW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-06-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ReNew Energy Glb will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

ReNew Energy Glb bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 4.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ReNew Energy Glb's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.14 0.08 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.11 0.14 0 0.02 Price Change % -5.0% 0.0% -6.0% -7.000000000000001%

Performance of ReNew Energy Glb Shares

Shares of ReNew Energy Glb were trading at $6.8 as of June 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for ReNew Energy Glb visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.