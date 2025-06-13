June 13, 2025 4:32 AM 20 seconds read

Earnings Scheduled For June 13, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Root ROOT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $38.59 million.

• MoneyHero MNY is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

