What's Next: RH's Earnings Preview

RH RH is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect RH to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

The market awaits RH's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.33, leading to a 40.09% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at RH's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.91 2.64 1.56 -0.12 EPS Actual 1.58 2.48 1.69 -0.40 Price Change % -40.0% 17.0% 25.0% -17.0%

Market Performance of RH's Stock

Shares of RH were trading at $189.38 as of June 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

