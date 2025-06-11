June 11, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

An Overview of America's Car-Mart's Earnings

America's Car-Mart CRMT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect America's Car-Mart to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

Anticipation surrounds America's Car-Mart's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.22, leading to a 0.16% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at America's Car-Mart's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.10 0.66 0.89
EPS Actual 0.37 -0.24 -0.15 0.06
Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% 5.0% -6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of America's Car-Mart were trading at $55.79 as of June 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for America's Car-Mart visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
