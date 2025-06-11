A Glimpse of Lovesac's Earnings Potential

June 11, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Lovesac LOVE will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lovesac to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.75.

The market awaits Lovesac's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.28, leading to a 0.81% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lovesac's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025
EPS Estimate 1.85 -0.28 -0.44 -0.96
EPS Actual 2.13 -0.32 -0.38 -0.83
Price Change % -1.0% 2.0% 3.0% -8.0%

Market Performance of Lovesac's Stock

Shares of Lovesac were trading at $20.89 as of June 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Lovesac

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lovesac.

The consensus rating for Lovesac is , based on analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $, there's a potential .

To track all earnings releases for Lovesac visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
