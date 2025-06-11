Adobe's Earnings Outlook

Adobe ADBE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Adobe to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.97.

Anticipation surrounds Adobe's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 13.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adobe's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 4.97 4.66 4.53 4.39 EPS Actual 5.08 4.81 4.65 4.48 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% -14.000000000000002% -8.0% 15.0%

Adobe Share Price Analysis

Shares of Adobe were trading at $416.06 as of June 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Adobe

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Adobe.

