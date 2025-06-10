Examining the Future: Chewy's Earnings Outlook

Chewy CHWY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Chewy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

The market awaits Chewy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.68% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Chewy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.08 0.02 0.07 EPS Actual 0.28 0.20 0.24 0.31 Price Change % -2.0% -7.000000000000001% -0.0% 0.0%

Tracking Chewy's Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy were trading at $46.51 as of June 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 101.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.