What to Expect from PetMed Express's Earnings

PetMed Express PETS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-06-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect PetMed Express to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The announcement from PetMed Express is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 14.04% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at PetMed Express's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0 -0.05 -0.09 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 0.11 0.18 -0.25 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 36.0% -14.000000000000002% -11.0%

Performance of PetMed Express Shares

Shares of PetMed Express were trading at $3.96 as of June 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for PetMed Express visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.