GameStop Earnings Preview

GameStop GME will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GameStop to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Anticipation surrounds GameStop's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 11.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GameStop's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.03 -0.09 -0.09 EPS Actual 0.30 0.06 0.01 -0.12 Price Change % 12.0% 8.0% -12.0% -39.0%

Tracking GameStop's Stock Performance

Shares of GameStop were trading at $29.58 as of June 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for GameStop visit their earnings calendar on our site.

