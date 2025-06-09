Insights Ahead: Academy Sports's Quarterly Earnings

Academy Sports ASO will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Academy Sports to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89.

The market awaits Academy Sports's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.4% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Academy Sports's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.82 1.27 2.03 1.24 EPS Actual 1.96 0.98 2.03 1.08 Price Change % -0.0% 4.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Performance of Academy Sports Shares

Shares of Academy Sports were trading at $43.46 as of June 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.