A Look at Core & Main's Upcoming Earnings Report

Core & Main CNM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Core & Main will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54.

Core & Main bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.04% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Core & Main's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.66 0.74 0.52 EPS Actual 0.33 0.69 0.61 0.49 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% -4.0% 3.0%

Performance of Core & Main Shares

Shares of Core & Main were trading at $59.68 as of June 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Core & Main

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Core & Main.

The consensus rating for Core & Main is Outperform, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $60.25 implies a potential 0.96% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FTAI Aviation, Applied Industrial Techs and WESCO Intl, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for FTAI Aviation, with an average 1-year price target of $144.2, suggesting a potential 141.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Applied Industrial Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $271.67, suggesting a potential 355.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for WESCO Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $200.0, suggesting a potential 235.12% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for FTAI Aviation, Applied Industrial Techs and WESCO Intl are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Core & Main Outperform 17.92% $451M 3.80% FTAI Aviation Outperform 53.69% $193.80M 164.26% Applied Industrial Techs Outperform 1.78% $355.29M 5.51% WESCO Intl Outperform -0.12% $1.13B 2.08%

Key Takeaway:

Core & Main ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialty distributor focusing on water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and services. Catering to municipalities, private water companies, and contractors, it serves municipal, non-residential, and residential markets nationwide. Its diverse product line includes pipes, valves, fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products, and meter products. Revenue is principally generated from pipes, valves, and fittings. The company operates across three construction sectors: municipal, non-residential, and residential, contributing to reliable infrastructure development nationwide.

Financial Insights: Core & Main

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Core & Main's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.92% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Core & Main's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.77%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Core & Main's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Core & Main's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Core & Main's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.