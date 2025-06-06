What to Expect from Graham's Earnings

Graham GHM will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-06-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Graham to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.
The market awaits Graham's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Graham's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.14
|0.15
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.31
|0.33
|0.15
|Price Change %
|-16.0%
|17.0%
|3.0%
|6.0%
Stock Performance
Shares of Graham were trading at $41.25 as of June 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
