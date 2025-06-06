Exploring Lakeland Industries's Earnings Expectations

Lakeland Industries LAKE will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-06-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lakeland Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

The market awaits Lakeland Industries's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Lakeland Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.35 0.31 EPS Actual -0.03 0.01 -0.19 0.38 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 2.0% -8.0% 9.0%

Market Performance of Lakeland Industries's Stock

Shares of Lakeland Industries were trading at $18.45 as of June 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Lakeland Industries

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lakeland Industries.

The consensus rating for Lakeland Industries is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $27.0, there's a potential 46.34% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Superior Gr of Cos, Vera Bradley and Movado Group, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Superior Gr of Cos, with an average 1-year price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential 6.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vera Bradley, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 78.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Movado Group, with an average 1-year price target of $31.5, suggesting a potential 70.73% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Superior Gr of Cos, Vera Bradley and Movado Group, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lakeland Industries Buy 49.26% $18.69M -13.59% Superior Gr of Cos Outperform -1.26% $50.44M -0.39% Vera Bradley Buy -24.99% $44.96M -23.25% Movado Group Buy -1.94% $71.35M 0.29%

Key Takeaway:

Lakeland Industries ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Inc manufactures and sells safety garments and accessories for the industrial protective clothing market. Its product segments include Disposables, Chemicals, Fire, Gloves, High Visibility, High-Performance Wear, and Wovens. Its customers include integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plants, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and mortuaries, as well as scientific and medical laboratories. Its geographical segments include the United States, Latin America, Canada, Asia, Mexico, Europe (United Kingdom), and Other Foreign.

Lakeland Industries: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lakeland Industries's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 49.26% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lakeland Industries's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -39.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lakeland Industries's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

To track all earnings releases for Lakeland Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.