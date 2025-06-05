Earnings Preview: FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy FCEL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-06-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.38.

Investors in FuelCell Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.07, leading to a 4.42% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.35 -1.59 -2.1 -2.4 EPS Actual -1.42 -2.21 -2.1 -2.1 Price Change % 4.0% 12.0% 4.0% -6.0%

Tracking FuelCell Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of FuelCell Energy were trading at $5.64 as of June 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 78.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on FuelCell Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on FuelCell Energy.

Analysts have provided FuelCell Energy with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $9.0, suggesting a potential 59.57% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Blink Charging, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Blink Charging, with an average 1-year price target of $3.11, suggesting a potential 44.86% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Blink Charging, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FuelCell Energy Neutral 13.82% $-5.20M -4.51% Blink Charging Buy -44.32% $7.21M -18.71%

Key Takeaway:

FuelCell Energy ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. However, it lags behind in Gross Profit and Return on Equity. Overall, it falls in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel cell products and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the company operates in USA, South Korea, Europe and Canada. Majority of revenue is from USA and South Korea.

Unraveling the Financial Story of FuelCell Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, FuelCell Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.82% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FuelCell Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -153.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FuelCell Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, FuelCell Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for FuelCell Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.