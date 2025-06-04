A Look Ahead: Rent the Runway's Earnings Forecast

Rent the Runway RENT will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rent the Runway to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-8.35.

Anticipation surrounds Rent the Runway's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $1.19, leading to a 7.71% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rent the Runway's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -2.25 -4.45 -5.47 -7.43 EPS Actual -3.44 -4.94 -4.17 -6.03 Price Change % -8.0% -5.0% -28.000000000000004% -13.0%

Market Performance of Rent the Runway's Stock

Shares of Rent the Runway were trading at $6.24 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 76.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Rent the Runway visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.