June 4, 2025 11:03 AM 1 min read

A Look Ahead: Rent the Runway's Earnings Forecast

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Rent the Runway RENT will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rent the Runway to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-8.35.

Anticipation surrounds Rent the Runway's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $1.19, leading to a 7.71% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rent the Runway's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -2.25 -4.45 -5.47 -7.43
EPS Actual -3.44 -4.94 -4.17 -6.03
Price Change % -8.0% -5.0% -28.000000000000004% -13.0%

Market Performance of Rent the Runway's Stock

Shares of Rent the Runway were trading at $6.24 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 76.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Rent the Runway visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RENT Logo
RENTRent the Runway Inc
$6.331.52%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.04
Growth
24.90
Quality
Not Available
Value
37.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved