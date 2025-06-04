An Overview of Cracker Barrel Old's Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old CBRL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The announcement from Cracker Barrel Old is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cracker Barrel Old's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.09 0.36 1.10 0.66 EPS Actual 1.38 0.45 0.98 0.88 Price Change % -1.0% 2.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Performance of Cracker Barrel Old Shares

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old were trading at $56.29 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Cracker Barrel Old

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Cracker Barrel Old.

Analysts have given Cracker Barrel Old a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $49.2, indicating a potential 12.6% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BJ's Restaurants, First Watch Restaurant Gr and Kura Sushi USA, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for BJ's Restaurants, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 43.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for First Watch Restaurant Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $22.29, suggesting a potential 60.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kura Sushi USA, with an average 1-year price target of $65.38, suggesting a potential 16.15% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for BJ's Restaurants, First Watch Restaurant Gr and Kura Sushi USA, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cracker Barrel Old Neutral 1.50% $313.27M 4.93% BJ's Restaurants Underperform 3.15% $55.59M 3.64% First Watch Restaurant Gr Outperform 16.41% $48.77M -0.14% Kura Sushi USA Neutral 13.27% $6.51M -1.67%

Key Takeaway:

Cracker Barrel Old ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It is at the top for revenue growth and gross profit, while it is at the bottom for return on equity.

About Cracker Barrel Old

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. The restaurants of the company are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. The company generates maximum revenue from the Restaurants.

Cracker Barrel Old: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cracker Barrel Old showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.5% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cracker Barrel Old's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cracker Barrel Old's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cracker Barrel Old's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.45.

