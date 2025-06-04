Vail Resorts's Earnings Outlook

Vail Resorts MTN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Vail Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.44.

Investors in Vail Resorts are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.24 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.71% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Vail Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 6.32 -5.05 -4.25 10.02 EPS Actual 6.56 -4.61 -4.67 9.54 Price Change % 8.0% 3.0% -4.0% -10.0%

Vail Resorts Share Price Analysis

Shares of Vail Resorts were trading at $156.01 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Vail Resorts

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $174.88, the consensus suggests a potential 12.1% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Life Time Group Hldgs, Six Flags Entertainment and Pursuit Attractions, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Life Time Group Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $39.5, suggesting a potential 74.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Six Flags Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential 70.73% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pursuit Attractions, with an average 1-year price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential 80.98% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Life Time Group Hldgs, Six Flags Entertainment and Pursuit Attractions are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vail Resorts Neutral 5.50% $571.87M 50.38% Life Time Group Hldgs Buy 18.32% $335.05M 2.85% Six Flags Entertainment Outperform 98.85% $180.46M -11.34% Pursuit Attractions Buy 0.93% $35.29M -6.08%

Key Takeaway:

Vail Resorts ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it ranks second in return on equity.

Get to Know Vail Resorts Better

Vail Resorts Inc Bhd is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.

Vail Resorts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vail Resorts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.5% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vail Resorts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 50.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vail Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.4%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Vail Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

