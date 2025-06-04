June 4, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Petco Health and Wellness

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Petco Health and Wellness WOOF will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Petco Health and Wellness to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Petco Health and Wellness's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 31.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Petco Health and Wellness's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.04 -0.02 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.02 -0.02 -0.04
Price Change % 32.0% 8.0% 33.0% 10.0%

Market Performance of Petco Health and Wellness's Stock

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness were trading at $3.71 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Petco Health and Wellness visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WOOF Logo
WOOFPetco Health and Wellness Co Inc
$3.69-0.54%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.81
Growth
22.66
Quality
Not Available
Value
10.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved