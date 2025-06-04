Earnings Outlook For Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness WOOF will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Petco Health and Wellness to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Petco Health and Wellness's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 31.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Petco Health and Wellness's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.04 -0.02 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.02 -0.02 -0.04 Price Change % 32.0% 8.0% 33.0% 10.0%

Market Performance of Petco Health and Wellness's Stock

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness were trading at $3.71 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.