A Look at Braze's Upcoming Earnings Report

Braze BRZE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Braze will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Braze's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 2.21% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Braze's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.05 0 -0.03 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.12 -0.02 0.09 -0.05 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% -19.0% -0.0%

Braze Share Price Analysis

Shares of Braze were trading at $36.24 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Braze

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Braze.

Analysts have provided Braze with 16 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $48.38, suggesting a potential 33.5% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AvePoint, SoundHound AI and BlackLine, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AvePoint, with an average 1-year price target of $18.5, suggesting a potential 48.95% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SoundHound AI, with an average 1-year price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential 62.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BlackLine, with an average 1-year price target of $51.11, suggesting a potential 41.03% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for AvePoint, SoundHound AI and BlackLine, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Braze Outperform 22.48% $111.09M -3.69% AvePoint Neutral 24.86% $69.17M 1.09% SoundHound AI Buy 151.24% $10.62M 44.59% BlackLine Neutral 6.01% $126.01M 1.40%

Key Takeaway:

Braze ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with the lowest percentage. It also has the lowest Gross Profit compared to its peers. In terms of Return on Equity, Braze is at the bottom with a negative percentage. Overall, Braze is positioned at the lower end compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About Braze

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

Braze: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Braze showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.48% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Braze's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.72%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Braze adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

