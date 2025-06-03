Exploring VersaBank's Earnings Expectations

VersaBank VBNK is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that VersaBank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.
The market awaits VersaBank's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings Track Record
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VersaBank's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.27
|0.35
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.15
|0.26
|0.33
|Price Change %
|2.0%
|-3.0%
|-2.0%
|-1.0%
Stock Performance
Shares of VersaBank were trading at $11.27 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
