Insights into Thor Industries's Upcoming Earnings

Thor Industries THO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Thor Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13.

Investors in Thor Industries are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 6.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thor Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.72 1.30 1.80 EPS Actual -0.01 0.26 1.68 2.13 Price Change % 6.0% -1.0% -3.0% 1.0%

Tracking Thor Industries's Stock Performance

Shares of Thor Industries were trading at $79.26 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Thor Industries

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Thor Industries.

The consensus rating for Thor Industries is Neutral, derived from 10 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $80.8 implies a potential 1.94% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Lucid Group, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lucid Group, with an average 1-year price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential 95.8% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Lucid Group, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Thor Industries Neutral -8.57% $245.20M -0.01% Lucid Group Neutral 36.07% $-228.51M -20.72%

Key Takeaway:

Thor Industries is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth, with a negative growth rate compared to the peer average. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit, indicating lower profitability. In terms of Return on Equity, Thor Industries is also at the bottom, showing a negative percentage compared to the peer average. Overall, Thor Industries lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

All You Need to Know About Thor Industries

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Thor Industries manufactures Class A, Class B, and Class C motor homes along with travel trailers and fifth-wheel towables across about 35 brands. Through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer in 2019, the company expanded its geographic footprint and now produces various motorized and towable recreational vehicles for Europe, including motor caravans, camper vans, urban vehicles, caravans, and other RV-related products and services. The company has also begun generating revenue through aftermarket component parts via the acquisition of Airxcel in 2021; however, this is still a nascent part of the business as it accounts for less than 10% of total sales. In fiscal 2024, the company wholesaled 186,908 units and generated over $10 billion in revenue.

Financial Insights: Thor Industries

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Thor Industries's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.57% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Thor Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.03% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thor Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thor Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Thor Industries adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Thor Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.