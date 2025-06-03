REV Group's Earnings: A Preview

REV Group REVG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that REV Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Investors in REV Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 7.33% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at REV Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.49 0.42 0.26 EPS Actual 0.40 0.51 0.48 0.39 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 1.0% -3.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of REV Group's Stock

Shares of REV Group were trading at $36.53 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on REV Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on REV Group.

The consensus rating for REV Group is Sell, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $30.0 implies a potential 17.88% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Trinity Indus, Greenbrier Companies and Blue Bird, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Trinity Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $27.5, suggesting a potential 24.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Greenbrier Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $52.0, suggesting a potential 42.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Blue Bird, with an average 1-year price target of $53.33, suggesting a potential 45.99% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Trinity Indus, Greenbrier Companies and Blue Bird are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity REV Group Sell -10.39% $69.80M 4.21% Trinity Indus Neutral -27.69% $142.20M 2.09% Greenbrier Companies Outperform -11.66% $138.60M 3.61% Blue Bird Buy 3.74% $70.85M 14.08%

Key Takeaway:

REV Group is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth rates and lower profit compared to peers. However, it ranks higher for Return on Equity, indicating better performance in generating profits relative to shareholders' equity.

All You Need to Know About REV Group

REV Group Inc is a United States-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. During the first fiscal quarter of 2024, the Company formed the Specialty Vehicles Segment by combining the Fire & Emergency and Commercial segment businesses. Additionally, the Recreation segment was renamed Recreational Vehicles. As a result, the Company is now organized into two reportable segments. The company operates in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. Maximum of revenue is gained from Specialty Vehicles Segment.

Understanding the Numbers: REV Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining REV Group's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.39% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: REV Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): REV Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): REV Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: REV Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

