A Preview Of Dollar Tree's Earnings

Dollar Tree DLTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dollar Tree will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51.

Anticipation surrounds Dollar Tree's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 11.18% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Dollar Tree's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.19 1.08 1.04 1.42 EPS Actual 2.29 1.12 0.67 1.43 Price Change % 11.0% -2.0% 8.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Dollar Tree's Stock

Shares of Dollar Tree were trading at $91.24 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

