ChargePoint Hldgs's Earnings: A Preview

ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ChargePoint Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

The market awaits ChargePoint Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 9.57% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ChargePoint Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.09 -0.1 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.10 -0.1 -0.11 Price Change % 10.0% 11.0% -18.0% 6.0%

Tracking ChargePoint Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint Hldgs were trading at $0.6885 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on ChargePoint Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ChargePoint Hldgs.

ChargePoint Hldgs has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $0.79, the consensus suggests a potential 14.74% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amprius Technologies, KULR Tech Gr and LSI Industries, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amprius Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential 1243.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for KULR Tech Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 626.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for LSI Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 3676.33% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Amprius Technologies, KULR Tech Gr and LSI Industries are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ChargePoint Hldgs Neutral -12.04% $28.70M -36.93% Amprius Technologies Buy 383.05% $-2.36M -13.40% KULR Tech Gr Buy 39.99% $206.34K -25.57% LSI Industries Buy 22.46% $32.84M 1.77%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus, ChargePoint Hldgs is rated neutral, while its peers have a mix of buy ratings. ChargePoint Hldgs has negative revenue growth, which is lower than its peers. The company's gross profit is positive but lower than some peers. ChargePoint Hldgs has a negative return on equity, which is worse than its peers. Overall, ChargePoint Hldgs ranks below its peers in most metrics.

About ChargePoint Hldgs

ChargePoint Holdings Inc designs, develops, and markets networked electric vehicle charging system infrastructure and cloud-based services that enable consumers to locate, reserve, and authenticate EV charging. The company's hardware product lineup includes solutions across home, commercial, and fast-charging applications. ChargePoint derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: ChargePoint Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: ChargePoint Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.04%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ChargePoint Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -57.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -36.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ChargePoint Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: ChargePoint Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

