A Preview Of Sprinklr's Earnings

Sprinklr CXM will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sprinklr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Anticipation surrounds Sprinklr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 2.34% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sprinklr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.08 0.07 0.07 EPS Actual 0.10 0.10 0.06 0.09 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% -9.0% -15.0%

Market Performance of Sprinklr's Stock

Shares of Sprinklr were trading at $8.21 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Sprinklr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Sprinklr.

Analysts have provided Sprinklr with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $9.88, suggesting a potential 20.34% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of LiveRamp Holdings, IREN and Five9, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for LiveRamp Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential 329.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IREN, with an average 1-year price target of $18.2, suggesting a potential 121.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Five9, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 399.39% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for LiveRamp Holdings, IREN and Five9 are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sprinklr Neutral 4.29% $143.72M 17.79% LiveRamp Holdings Neutral 9.82% $130.79M -0.66% IREN Buy 168.44% $137.36M 1.79% Five9 Buy 13.24% $153.73M 0.09%

Key Takeaway:

Sprinklr ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, but at the top for return on equity among its peers.

Discovering Sprinklr: A Closer Look

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in enabling customer-facing teams, from Customer Service to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage AI to deliver customer experiences at scale all on one unified AI-based platform. It focuses on empowering companies to deliver next-generation, unified engagement journeys that reimagine the customer's experience. Its products include Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates in the Americas, EMEA, and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from the Americas.

Sprinklr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sprinklr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.29% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 48.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprinklr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprinklr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

To track all earnings releases for Sprinklr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.