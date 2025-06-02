Earnings Outlook For Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers SIG will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Signet Jewelers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27.

The announcement from Signet Jewelers is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.37, leading to a 0.62% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Signet Jewelers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 6.25 0.33 1.14 0.85 EPS Actual 6.62 0.24 1.25 1.11 Price Change % -1.0% 6.0% 5.0% -5.0%

Tracking Signet Jewelers's Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers were trading at $66.57 as of May 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.