Earnings Scheduled For June 2, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• The Campbell's CPB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• Science Applications Intl SAIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Credo Technology Group CRDO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $159.59 million.

