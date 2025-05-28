Earnings Preview For American Woodmark

American Woodmark AMWD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect American Woodmark to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47.

Investors in American Woodmark are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.27, leading to a 0.29% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at American Woodmark's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.32 2.37 2.40 1.78 EPS Actual 1.05 2.08 1.89 1.70 Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% -1.0% -4.0%

Tracking American Woodmark's Stock Performance

Shares of American Woodmark were trading at $57.77 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on American Woodmark

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding American Woodmark.

With 1 analyst ratings, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $75.0, indicating a potential 29.83% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Janus Intl Gr, MasterBrand and JELD-WEN Holding, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Janus Intl Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $9.5, suggesting a potential 83.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MasterBrand, with an average 1-year price target of $15.5, suggesting a potential 73.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for JELD-WEN Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $4.29, suggesting a potential 92.57% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Janus Intl Gr, MasterBrand and JELD-WEN Holding, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity American Woodmark Buy -5.81% $59.76M 1.81% Janus Intl Gr Outperform -17.29% $81.90M 2.07% MasterBrand Buy 3.48% $202.20M 1.02% JELD-WEN Holding Neutral -19.09% $112.08M -35.47%

Key Takeaway:

American Woodmark ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, American Woodmark is positioned favorably compared to its peers based on these metrics.

Delving into American Woodmark's Background

American Woodmark Corp manufactures and distributes cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It offers several products that fall into product lines including kitchen cabinetry, bath cabinetry, office cabinetry, home organization, and hardware. The products are sold under the brand names American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces among others.

American Woodmark: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, American Woodmark faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.81% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: American Woodmark's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Woodmark's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: American Woodmark's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

