Roivant Sciences's Earnings Outlook

Roivant Sciences ROIV will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Roivant Sciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

The announcement from Roivant Sciences is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 2.78% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Roivant Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.26 -0.26 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.25 -0.17 -0.19 Price Change % -3.0% 3.0% 2.0% -0.0%

Roivant Sciences Share Price Analysis

Shares of Roivant Sciences were trading at $10.76 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Roivant Sciences

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Roivant Sciences.

Analysts have provided Roivant Sciences with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $18.0, suggesting a potential 67.29% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Halozyme Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Halozyme Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $60.8, suggesting a potential 465.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Blueprint Medicines, with an average 1-year price target of $129.5, suggesting a potential 1103.53% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Halozyme Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Roivant Sciences Buy -42.05% $8.76M 3.28% Halozyme Therapeutics Neutral 35.22% $216.46M 27.92% Blueprint Medicines Buy 55.45% $146.61M 0.15%

Key Takeaway:

Roivant Sciences ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. It also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. Its drug candidate VTAMA (tapinarof) is a treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients and is in its commercial stage. The other drug candidates in their different stages of development are; Batoclimab, IMVT-1402, Brepocitinib, Namilumab, and others.

Roivant Sciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Roivant Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -42.05%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Roivant Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1878.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roivant Sciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.28%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roivant Sciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.82%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Roivant Sciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

