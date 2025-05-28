A Preview Of Citizens's Earnings

Citizens CIA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-03-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Citizens to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Citizens bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 5.38% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Citizens's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.08 0.06 EPS Actual 0.07 0.05 0.08 0.09 Price Change % 4.0% -5.0% 2.0% 12.0%

Tracking Citizens's Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens were trading at $3.67 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Citizens visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.