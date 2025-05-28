A Look at BRP's Upcoming Earnings Report

BRP DOOO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BRP to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Anticipation surrounds BRP's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.25% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at BRP's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.50 0.33 0.66 EPS Actual 0.69 0.85 0.45 0.70 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 6.0% -5.0% -6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of BRP were trading at $36.6 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

