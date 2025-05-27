Insights into Reservoir Media's Upcoming Earnings

Reservoir Media RSVR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Reservoir Media will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The market awaits Reservoir Media's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.08% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Reservoir Media's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.01 EPS Actual 0.08 0 -0.01 0.04 Price Change % -1.0% -4.0% -5.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Reservoir Media were trading at $7.23 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Reservoir Media visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.