Earnings Preview For Icecure Medical

Icecure Medical ICCM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Icecure Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Anticipation surrounds Icecure Medical's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.45% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Icecure Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.08 -0.07 -0.08
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.08 -0.06 -0.08
Price Change % 0.0% 6.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Tracking Icecure Medical's Stock Performance

Shares of Icecure Medical were trading at $1.06 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
