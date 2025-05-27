Earnings Preview For Icecure Medical

Icecure Medical ICCM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Icecure Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.
Anticipation surrounds Icecure Medical's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.45% increase in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Icecure Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.06
|-0.08
|Price Change %
|0.0%
|6.0%
|-1.0%
|-1.0%
Tracking Icecure Medical's Stock Performance
Shares of Icecure Medical were trading at $1.06 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Icecure Medical visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.