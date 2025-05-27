May 27, 2025 12:02 PM 1 min read

Sono-Tek's Earnings: A Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Sono-Tek SOTK will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sono-Tek to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The market awaits Sono-Tek's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.83% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sono-Tek's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.02 0.01 0
EPS Actual 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.01
Price Change % 5.0% 0.0% 4.0% 0.0%

Sono-Tek Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sono-Tek were trading at $3.81 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Sono-Tek visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SOTK Logo
SOTKSono-Tek Corp
$3.902.36%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.26
Growth
35.76
Quality
Not Available
Value
48.69
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved