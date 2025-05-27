Sono-Tek's Earnings: A Preview

Sono-Tek SOTK will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sono-Tek to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The market awaits Sono-Tek's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.83% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sono-Tek's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.02 0.01 0 EPS Actual 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.01 Price Change % 5.0% 0.0% 4.0% 0.0%

Sono-Tek Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sono-Tek were trading at $3.81 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.