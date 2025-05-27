Exploring VNET Gr's Earnings Expectations

VNET Gr VNET is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect VNET Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Anticipation surrounds VNET Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.04, leading to a 5.45% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at VNET Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 -0.06 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.01 0.06 0.06 -0.12 Price Change % -5.0% 15.0% 18.0% 15.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of VNET Gr were trading at $5.985 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 234.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

