A Look Ahead: Ituran Location & Control's Earnings Forecast

Ituran Location & Control ITRN will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Ituran Location & Control to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70.
The announcement from Ituran Location & Control is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Earnings History Snapshot
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.57% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.66
|0.61
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.69
|0.66
|0.66
|Price Change %
|-3.0%
|2.0%
|3.0%
|-0.0%
Stock Performance
Shares of Ituran Location & Control were trading at $37.26 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
