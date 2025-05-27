A Look Ahead: Ituran Location & Control's Earnings Forecast

Ituran Location & Control ITRN will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ituran Location & Control to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70.

The announcement from Ituran Location & Control is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.57% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.66 0.61 0.59 EPS Actual 0.70 0.69 0.66 0.66 Price Change % -3.0% 2.0% 3.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Ituran Location & Control were trading at $37.26 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.