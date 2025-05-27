Earnings Outlook For Macy's

Macy's M will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Macy's to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Investors in Macy's are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.27, leading to a 6.35% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Macy's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.53 0.03 0.30 0.14 EPS Actual 1.80 0.04 0.53 0.27 Price Change % 6.0% -3.0% -2.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Macy's were trading at $11.57 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Macy's

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Macy's.

Macy's has received a total of 12 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $13.58, the consensus suggests a potential 17.37% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Savers Value Village, Global E Online and Groupon, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Savers Value Village, with an average 1-year price target of $10.5, suggesting a potential 9.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Global E Online, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 332.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Groupon, with an average 1-year price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential 44.77% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Savers Value Village, Global E Online and Groupon are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Macy's Neutral -4.39% $3.02B 7.86% Savers Value Village Neutral 4.51% $201.64M -1.13% Global E Online Outperform 30.17% $84.08M -2.01% Groupon Buy -4.79% $106.30M 16.63%

Key Takeaway:

Macy's ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity. The company's Consensus rating is neutral.

Unveiling the Story Behind Macy's

Founded in 1858 and based in New York City, Macy's operates about 450 stores under the Macy's nameplate, nearly 60 stores under the Bloomingdale's (full-price and outlet) and Bloomie's nameplates, and more than 170 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites and licenses Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances constitute about 62% of Macy's sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Macy's's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Macy's's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.39%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Macy's's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macy's's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macy's's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Macy's's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.25, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Macy's visit their earnings calendar on our site.

