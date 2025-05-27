What to Expect from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's Earnings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.78.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 10.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.14 -0.15 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.14 -0.17 -0.12 Price Change % -11.0% 42.0% 4.0% -3.0%

Performance of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Shares

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings were trading at $13.065 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 347.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.