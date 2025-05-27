May 27, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Exploring HP's Earnings Expectations

HP HPQ is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that HP will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80.

HP bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 6.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HP's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.74 0.93 0.86 0.81
EPS Actual 0.74 0.93 0.83 0.82
Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -11.0% 2.0% 17.0%

Tracking HP's Stock Performance

Shares of HP were trading at $27.98 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for HP visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
