Insights into Box's Upcoming Earnings

Box BOX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Box will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

The announcement from Box is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 3.23% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Box's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.42 0.40 0.36 EPS Actual 0.42 0.45 0.44 0.39 Price Change % -3.0% -8.0% 11.0% 9.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Box were trading at $31.26 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.