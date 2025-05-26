An Overview of Bank of Nova Scotia's Earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bank of Nova Scotia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17.

Anticipation surrounds Bank of Nova Scotia's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Nova Scotia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.17 1.16 1.19 1.14 EPS Actual 1.26 1.15 1.19 1.16 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% -2.0% -3.0%

Bank of Nova Scotia Share Price Analysis

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia were trading at $51.62 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Bank of Nova Scotia visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.