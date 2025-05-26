Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• EHang Holdings EH is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• JOYY JOYY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $487.14 million.
• Hesai Gr HSAI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
