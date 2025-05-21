May 21, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios LION is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lionsgate Studios will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

Anticipation surrounds Lionsgate Studios's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.5% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lionsgate Studios's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.24
EPS Actual 0.28 -0.43 0.09 0.27
Price Change % 14.000000000000002% 3.0% -1.0% -9.0%

Performance of Lionsgate Studios Shares

Shares of Lionsgate Studios were trading at $7.06 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Lionsgate Studios visit their earnings calendar on our site.

