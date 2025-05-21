A Peek at Cavco Indus's Future Earnings

Cavco Indus CVCO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cavco Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.15.

The market awaits Cavco Indus's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $2.01, leading to a 6.67% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cavco Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 4.89 4.76 4.70 4.51 EPS Actual 6.90 5.28 4.11 4.03 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 9.0% -5.0% -2.0%

Performance of Cavco Indus Shares

Shares of Cavco Indus were trading at $519.77 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

