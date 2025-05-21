Examining the Future: Lightspeed Commerce's Earnings Outlook

Lightspeed Commerce LSPD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lightspeed Commerce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The market awaits Lightspeed Commerce's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.13% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lightspeed Commerce's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.11 0.08 0.06 EPS Actual 0.12 0.13 0.10 0.06 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% -9.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Lightspeed Commerce's Stock

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce were trading at $10.97 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.