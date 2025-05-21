Ralph Lauren Earnings Preview

Ralph Lauren RL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04.

The market awaits Ralph Lauren's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.29 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.53% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ralph Lauren's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 4.53 2.41 2.45 1.66 EPS Actual 4.82 2.54 2.70 1.71 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% 1.0% 2.0%

Ralph Lauren Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ralph Lauren were trading at $280.2 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Ralph Lauren

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ralph Lauren.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for Ralph Lauren, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $286.89, suggesting a potential 2.39% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tapestry, Amer Sports and Levi Strauss, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tapestry, with an average 1-year price target of $89.43, suggesting a potential 68.08% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amer Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $32.44, suggesting a potential 88.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Levi Strauss, with an average 1-year price target of $19.09, suggesting a potential 93.19% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Tapestry, Amer Sports and Levi Strauss, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ralph Lauren Outperform 10.83% $1.47B 11.94% Tapestry Outperform 6.89% $1.21B 14.37% Amer Sports Buy 23.20% $917.50M 0.34% Levi Strauss Outperform 3.15% $947.60M 6.74%

Key Takeaway:

Ralph Lauren ranks first in gross profit and return on equity among its peers. It ranks second in revenue growth.

All You Need to Know About Ralph Lauren

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Ralph Lauren's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Ralph Lauren displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ralph Lauren's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.94% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ralph Lauren's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.06.

